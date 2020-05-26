Second Harvest Community food Bank and the Atchison Salvation Army are sponsoring a pop-up mobile pantry from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday June 3. while supplies last.
The pop-up pantry will be at Salvation Army, 926 Commercial St., Atchison and is open to the public, with no income guidelines to utilize this program.
The Second Harvest, along wih volunteers will be distributing food through this one-day mobile food drop in Atchison. According to a news release, Second Harvest recognizes the need within this area and is taking action by bringing food to the food insecure individuals in each respective community.
"We are all in this TOGETHER!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.