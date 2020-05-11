ST. JOSEPH, MO — In an effort to provide more dairy products to those currently facing food insecurity, Midwest Dairy has donated $5,000 to Second Harvest to help those in need.
This contribution has been made possible by funding from Midwest Dairy, which is donating $500,000 to food banks in the 10 states it represents - Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. Food banks across the region have been seeing unprecedented need in recent weeks, setting records for daily and weekly food distribution and illuminating the urgency of new resources and avenues to connect community members with a sustainable food supply. With unemployment numbers still climbing and schools – where many children receive the majority of their daily meals – continuing to be closed, the demand is continuing to grow.
“We are grateful for this donation from Midwest Diary,’ Second Harvest’s Communications Coordinator, Blake Haynes said. ‘It will allow us to provide items that are hard to come by when you are living on a fixed income.”
Though dairy checkoff funds are not typically to be used to purchase dairy products, the USDA has approved a proposal at the request of Midwest Dairy to help meet this need and get dairy into the hands of people who need it. [Processor name] is among a number of other dairy processors that Midwest Dairy is connecting with food banks to match supplies with inventory needs throughout the region.
“As a farmer and Midwest Dairy leader, I am proud of our work to make this donation possible to provide dairy products to people who otherwise may not have access to these nutrients during this challenging time,” said Allen Merrill, Midwest Dairy Corporate board chairman and a dairy farmer from Parker, S.D.
Midwest Dairy is partnering with dairy processors to determine what products they have available and then will provide a list of interested processors to food banks across the Midwest that have both a need and the capacity to increase their dairy inventory and distribution.
For more information, please visit www.midwestdairy.com. To further help, through donation or volunteering, please visit www.shcfb.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.