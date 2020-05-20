The Atchison Elementary second graders and teachers took part in a parade to celebrate the classes gradation Tuesday evening.
There were ten teachers in attendance as students and parents drove through the parade at Elementary school with signs of celebration.
Both teachers and students were joyful during the event and emotional at moments.
Some teachers even talked about potentially doing something similar next years.
