DONIPHAN -- The third suspect named in connection with the 2019 death of 42-year-old Jason Pantle, of Cummings, is scheduled for trial this week in Doniphan County District Court in Troy.
Matthew “Cole” Scherer is facing one count second-degree murder, a felony offense.
Jury selection process is on the calendar to begin at 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14 at the Doniphan County Courthouse. The trial is scheduled for the whole week, according to staff in the Doniphan County District Court Clerk’s Office. The trial was initially scheduled for the end of March.
Kansas City area-based Carl E. Cornwell is serving as Scherer’s hired defense attorney.
Scherer’s co-defendants’ Brian Spilman Jr. and Scott A. Vandeloo also initially faced second-degree murder charges. Respectively, they both entered pleas to involuntary manslaughter, a lesser offense. After their convictions and subsequent sentencing hearings, both men are currently serving out their sentences.
Pantle, a local musician passed away Sept. 28, 2019 at University of Kansas Medical Center.
