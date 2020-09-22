The Atchison County Health Department announced the second COVID-19 related death.
On Tuesday morning, the Health Department announced the death of a male in his 40s due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus.
"Please keep his loved ones in your thoughts during this very difficult time," according to a a statement on the Health Department's Facebook.
No other information was available concerning this second death in the county. The first death was reported on Aug. 28 - an individual in their 70s.
According to numbers released Friday by the Health Department, there are currently 307 cases of COVID in the county, 38 of them active and 2 hospitalized.
The Health Department continues to encourage residents to monitor their symptoms and report to a health care provider if experiencing any symptoms such as fever, chills, fatigue, muscle aches, a change in taste or smell, headache, sore throat, cough, congestion, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, runny nose, vomiting, diarrhea or nausea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.