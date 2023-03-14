In 2019, Public Works began contracting mowing services for highway right-of-way and similar areas for the purpose alleviating park division personnel to focus more resources on higher-use areas such as parks and the cemetery.
For the last 3 seasons, the contractor had elected to maintain pricing so the contract was renewed for the maximum number of years before competitive bidding would be required.
Staff received only one bid for the 2023 season from the same contractor. The bid price has increased significantly; however, it is still lower than the average of the 8 bids received in 2020.
Staff reached out to past bidders regarding the lack of competitive bids this time and confirmed that they did receive the invitations and chose not to submit pricing.
Due to the increase in bid price, staff contacted the bidder to negotiate of lesser scope of work – one that could be absorbed by the operations budget. The areas to be mowed by the contractor include:US-59 Highway, US-73 Highway, North Hill Medians, and Riverview Drive. The parks crew will takeback Woodlawn Avenue and K-7 Highway, which were previously included on the mowing contract.
The intent is to adjust the operations budget request during the 2024 budget process to resume the full scope of work via contracted mowing next season.
In 2020, thecityreceived 8 bids, ranging from $1,215.00 to $5,725.00 (per round) based on a maximum 18 mowing rounds per season. The average of those bids was $3,103/round.
The current and only bid is from Chalfant Lawncare in the amount of $3,000.00 per round; however, the contractor has agreed to remove Woodlawn Avenue and K-7 Highway from the scope of work, resulting in a cost of $1,740.00 per round or up to $31,320 for the entire season. Staff considers this increase to be manageable within current budget parameters.
