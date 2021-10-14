A 44-year-old Atchison man was arrested in recent days for alleged distribution of dangerous drugs and presumed hallucinogenic substance within a close proximity of a school as the result of a month-long Sheriff’s Office investigation.
Shane R. Lawrence is facing formal charges that include possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute within 1,000 feet of a school, a level 1 felony; possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute, a level 5 felony, no drug tax stamp, a level 10 felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. The charges were on file Wednesday in Atchison County District Court. Since his arrest Oct. 12, Lawrence has remained in the Atchison County Jail with a $250,000 bond, according to the Atchison County Jail log.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said in a press release to the Globe that Lawrence was arrested after deputies executed a search warrant about 10 a.m. at a residence located in the 200 block of East Riley Street. Execution of the warrant resulted from an ongoing investigation with a focus on the alleged a sale of illegal narcotics from the residence. During the search, deputies discovered quantified distribution amounts of meth and hallucinogenic drugs that appeared to be psilocybin mushroom, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and firearms.
About the same time as the warrant was executed, deputies arrested Lawrence at the Atchison County Courthouse where Lawrence was present for an unrelated district court hearing, Laurie said.
