Atchison’s favorite daughter continues to bring the distant cities of Atchison and Derry, Northern Ireland together since making history in 1932.
Through celebrating Amelia Earhart’s world-famous trip across the Atlantic, Karen Seaberg and Jacque Pregont have developed a deep love for Ireland.
The Atchison natives’ first trip to Northern Ireland was five years ago to celebrate Earhart’s landing in Derry, in the field owned by Robert Gallagher. This past week’s trip was made to celebrate the 90th Anniversary of Amelia’s landing.
“It was amazing to see the amount of progress the Amelia Earhart Legacy Association ladies have made in the past five years,” Pregont said.
Seaburg and Pregont landed in Belfast and were escorted to Derry by Nicole McElhinney, who was their original contact previously. The pair stayed in The City Hotel which is downtown and only a few steps away from the events.
Seaberg and Pregont spent most of the morning on Thursday getting reacquainted with Derry. One of the interesting tours was the Tower Museum. Derry is a walled city from the 17th century, and the museum had a display of Amelia’s artifacts. The visitation also included an interview with the BBC radio station.
Seaberg and Pregont were asked by reporter Kieron Tourish what the impact Amelia’s landing in Derry has on the world today.
“Amelia was someone that girls all over the world can look up to,” Seaberg said. “She was not from a rich family but was adventurous. She was a very determined lady.”
Friday morning, the Atchison natives were judges for a Stem competition with 16 school teams of 5 children per team competing. Each team was handed pre-cut cardboard for making an airplane. Pregont gave a talk about Amelia, and Seaberg fielded questions from the girls.
“It was wonderful to hear so many 13-year-olds understand what Amelia’s landing in Derry meant to the city of Derry and Northern Ireland,” Pregont said. “They fully comprehend what tourism means to a community and that’s because Amelia landed in Derry — by mistake — it became an important positive thing for their community.”
Mrs. Claire Doherty was the organizer of the event, she is the great-great-granddaughter of Robert Gallagher. Doherty named her daughter Amelia after Amelia Earhart.
Following the competition, Pregont and Seaberg were interviewed by The Mark Patterson Show on BBC Radio.
During the interview, Pregont was asked about how much cultural impact Amelia still has in the United States.
“She is so relevant in today’s world, especially for young women but I think for young people everywhere,” Pregont said. “She was a trailblazer and wasn’t afraid to fail and try again. She willed herself to be somebody and do something important.”
Friday ended with a special Speak Easy at the Walled City Brewery owned by James Huey. The brewery has a special gin called Amelia Bubbly. The Derry ladies dressed in red because Amelia was flying a red Vega.
Saturday started off with the pair’s third interview of the trip.
“It seemed like everyone wanted to interview us,” Pregont said.
Later on, in the day’s activities were a fashion show and a gala. The Vintage Fashion Show highlighted clothes worn in the 20s and ’30s.
After the show, Mayor Graham Warke hosted an event for Downs Syndrome in the magnificent historic building called Gild Hall. In the courtyard was a display of old winged cars and a bucket for donations.
Pregont and Seaberg got to spend time with Mayor Warke to present the proclamation from the city of Atchison signed by Atchison mayor, Abby Bartlett.
The evening was highlighted by a gala. The dress was once again styled from the ’20s and ’30s. Local dance groups competed, and the band Dougie Breslin was the headliner.
In the future, Derry will continue to enhance its celebration with Ellish Quigley, who works in tourism, putting together an Amelia Earhart tour that she will guide. Quigley did a small sampling of the tour for Seaberg and Pregont on Saturday morning that consisted of walking to see important places Amelia visited and stayed at in the city and will also include a trip to the landing site.
During the interview with Patterson, Seaberg touched on how Amelia landing in a unique place like Derry truly helped her accomplishment to live on and be appreciated throughout the years.
“We think it’s more important that she landed in Derry, and if it would’ve been like Paris it would’ve been like Charles Lindbergh, and it would’ve been forgotten,” Seaberg said. “Derry is a lot more fun than Paris.”
