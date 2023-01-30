Klondike derby is an annual program based loosely on the theme of the Klondike gold rush that Scouts have participated in annually since the 1950s.
This year's event included Scouts Troop 144 from Wathena, Troop 30 boys from St. Joseph, Troop 30 girls from St. Joseph, Troop 260 girls from Wathena, Troop 86 girls from Atchison, and Troop 86 boys from Atchison. There were a total of 32 participants.
In the fire photo, the Scouts are (left to right) Madison Fargo (Troop 86 girls), Jaykylah Fanning (Troop 260 girls), Trinity Rullman (Troop 260 girls), and Annabelle Sinclair (Troop 86 girls). The Scouts holding a tarp are providing a windbreak for the fire building challenge. This patrol was the quickest to boil water, doing so in 17 minutes. They also boiled an egg.
In the sled photo, that is the sled for Troop 144 from Wathena, the “Polar Bear” patrol.
In the photo what the sled in the air, pictured (from left to right) are Dallis Lopez (Troop 30 boys), Ann Murphy (Troop 30 girls), Xavier Tannheimer (Troop 30 boys), and Maggie Crouse (Troop 30 girls). They are rigging up their sled for the river crossing challenge.
Participants who attended received a patch and the top 3 teams won home made snow shoe trophies. The activities competed by Scouts reinforce the requirements needed for Scouts to advance in rank, including demonstrating camping, knot tying, cooking, and first aid skills.
