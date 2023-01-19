Scooters

During Monday's meeting the city commissioners unanimously voted to accept a real estate contract that will put a Scooter's Coffee located on the northeast corner of 4th and Main, which is held in the City’s Land Bank. 

 Image supplied by Scooters Coffee

One of the most well known Coffee brands is coming to Atchison.

The national coffee chain became interested in the Atchison Market in recent years and approached the city of Atchison a few months ago about acquiring the real estate.

The commission approved the sale price of $100,000, the city would be responsible for $20,000 broker commission as well as a series of closing costs that are itemized in the contract. The estimated net proceeds are expected to be around $65,000 after paying the broker commissions and closing costs. 

