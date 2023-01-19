During Monday's meeting the city commissioners unanimously voted to accept a real estate contract that will put a Scooter's Coffee located on the northeast corner of 4th and Main, which is held in the City’s Land Bank.
One of the most well known Coffee brands is coming to Atchison.
The national coffee chain became interested in the Atchison Market in recent years and approached the city of Atchison a few monthsago about acquiring the real estate.
The commission approved the sale price of $100,000, the city would be responsible for $20,000 broker commission aswell as a series of closing costs that are itemized in the contract. The estimated net proceeds are expected to be around $65,000 after paying the broker commissions and closing costs.
The purchase agreement includes a couple of provisions that are important to note: the city of Atchison willreceive a right of first refusal on any future sale of the property. The parking lot currently on that site will retain both the 4thstreet entrance and the Main Street entrance and the balance of space not utilized for the development of this project will remain apublicparking lot.The city has undertaken some environmental review of this site over the last couple of years and shared those reports.
Scooters will incur the cost of any necessary gas tank removals or vapor barrier installations necessary to get clearance to build their project.The city and Scooters will work cooperatively to develop a site plan that best minimizes any adverse impact to neighboring properties and businesses.
According to U.S. Census data, Millennials have unseated Baby Boomers as the largest living generation, and Scooter’s Coffee continuously works to appeal to this new generation of coffee drinkers.
As a whole, Millennials are more mobile and active on social media than previous generations, preferring to indulge their coffee craving while out and about rather than at home. Scooter’s Coffee is the premier drive-thru destination for the on-the-go Millennial. With aesthetically-pleasing packaging, an active social media presence and quality coffee, choosing Scooter’s Coffee for their morning coffee stop is a no-brainer.
Scooters is a regional drive-thru coffee business that was founded in 1998. Their first location was in Bellevue, Nebraska.
According to Specialty Coffee Association of America, in the $8 billion U.S. retail coffee market,roughly 55%of the spend will go towards higher-end priced coffee.
