Scooters are coming to Atchison but it is not the eating establishment. Bird scooters is a micromobility company with a focus in shared electric vehicles. Our city commissioners heard a report from Justin Pergnot, interim city manager.
Bird was founded in 2017 and now is a bustling company with over 100 thousand rides in 375 cities. In Kansas there are three other cities that have Bird scooters, Fort Scott, Great Bend and Emporia.
The scooters are used for many purposes but the most common are local shopping, going to restaurants and managing campus life.
All the vehicles have GPS and are programmed not to enter into a geo-zone. Geo-zones are areas where the scooters will not be permitted. If entering a geo-zone the scooter would be programmed to slow down or stop and the rider would be notified by a vehicle sound and have an app notification.
To rent a scooter one must be 18+ years or older. The scooters could be programmed to have a feature that would allow one to scan their drivers license. Safety precautions would be taken with providing a helmet selfie, warm up modes, safety tutorials and a safety video.
The average cost of a ride would be $1.00 per minute with an average of $7.00 per ride.
Bird says that Fleet Managers are hired locally and are contracted workers responsible for keeping the scooters charged, repaired and other tasks. An account manager will be able to walk a rider through the safety features as well to update the riders on new features of the scooters.
Pergnot pointed out that there isn’t any investment required by the city, Bird would be responsible to contract a dedicated account manager, Bird would also supply 50 to 100 scooters.
The launch date is suggested to be March, weather permitting.
The city commissioners agreed to accept the proposal with a review in one year’s time.
