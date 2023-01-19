Scooters

During Monday’s meeting the city commissioners unanimously voted to accept a real estate contract that will put a Scooter’s Coffee located on the northeast corner of 4th and Main, which is held in the City’s Land Bank.

 Photo courtesy of Scooter’s Coffee

One of the most well known Coffee brands is coming to Atchison.

