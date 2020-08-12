Matthew Schrick was named to the Dean’s List at Metropolitan Community College with a 4.0 GPA for the Spring 2020 semester. Matthew was also nominated to The National Society and Leadership and Success Chapter at the MCC Maple Woods Campus. Matthew is attending Maple Woods on a baseball scholarship.
