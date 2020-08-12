MCC Metropolitan Community College

Matthew Schrick was named to the Dean’s List at Metropolitan Community College with a 4.0 GPA for the Spring 2020 semester. Matthew was also nominated to The National Society and Leadership and Success Chapter at the MCC Maple Woods Campus. Matthew is attending Maple Woods on a baseball scholarship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.