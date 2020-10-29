This week as of Thursday, Oct. 29 the reports indicated active cases of COVID-19 outbreaks are mostly at a standstill in the schools throughout the county.
Maur Hill-Mount Academy President Phil Baniewicz said all classes and activities have resumed and from active cases to isolations and quarantines for all students, teachers and staff members alike it’s zeros across the board.
“Great news for us,” Baniewicz communicated by email to the Globe. He added MH-MA is not in an outbreak anymore and that school leaders made the right choice to go to a remote learning platform.
After an outbreak of positive coronavirus cases involving numerous students, staff and teachers came to light at MH-MA, school leaders made a decision to initiate remote learning on Oct. 7 for all day and boarding students. After guidance and consultation with Atchison County Health Department officials and close monitoring of the situation, on-site classes resumed Oct. 19, a few days earlier than expected.
Benedictine College website at www.benedictine.edu on Thursday indicated there were zero active positive Corona-19 cases among the total campus population of 2,505.
However, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website coronoavirus.kdheks.gov and click on clusters that indicates it was updated on Wednesday, Oct. 28 reflects that BC had 11 cases within the past 14 days showing the last onset date of Oct. 20.
The two-week interruption of on-site classwork that prompted a switch to virtual learning for all Trinity Lutheran School pupils has ended. Classes in Trinity Lutheran School have resumed along with some additions and changes made to the initial Reopening Plan, according to a recent Facebook post. To review the changes and updates to the plan click on https://docs.google.com/.../2PACX.../pub the Trinity Lutheran School Facebook post.
Principal Dr. Steve Hobus communicated by email to the Globe that school resumed as planned, and the update includes a mask policy in place.
“Our students and teachers are staying healthy so that is a blessing we want to continue,” Hobus wrote. “Our parents have been very supportive, which we are very grateful for.”
The most current report from Dr. Andrew Gaddis, Superintendent of USD 377, indicates there no active positive cases among the students and staff members involved with the Atchison County Community Schools system. Although there are three Atchison County Community Elementary School pupils in quarantine for a direct contact within a 6-foot distance for more a period of 10 minutes or more with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Renee Scott, USD 409, also reported there were zero positive cases of the coronavirus infection among students and staff members in any of the facilities districtwide. The number of staff members in quarantines due to contact tracing is one from each of the buildings. Students in quarantine are as follows: Atchison Elementary School – four; Atchison Middle School – one; Atchison High School – two; and one from Central School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.