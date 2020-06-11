In wake of the events unfolding due to the COVID-19, school leaders in Atchison leaders are on task to prepare the district for what might happen within the realm of expectations and beyond.
Superintendent Renee Scott, USD 409, has formed a group to brainstorm about various aspects to prepare, prevent and protect the school populations in the event of unexpected occurrences like the interruption of the school year.
School administrators within USD 409; respective head principals and site council members at 409 schools that include parents, grandparents, and community members; a few school board members and five Atchison National Education Association representatives comprise The Return to School Committee.
The group is meeting via virtual platform. Members first convened June 3. The first task at hand was to answer sort of a survey in effort to assess feedback concerning the recent Continuous Learning Plan.
Scott explained the purpose of the committee is to share ideas, thoughts and information. Scott said she is hopeful as the group’s brainstorming activities wind down a basis for a solid return to school plan will emerge suitable for the schools districtwide to align with Kansas State Department of Education guidelines. KSDE is scheduled to release details of guidance on Friday, July 10.
On June 10, committee members discussed some feedback on the Continuous Learning Plan mostly concerns were heard from parents of multiple students about challenges presented to them because of the various technology platforms utilized for different grade levels. Some committee members shared they heard concerns expressed to them a seemingly lack of participation from some students and no accountability concerning assignments. From survey feedback, the discussion moved on to how to establish protocols after the pupils enter the school facilities.
Atchison Elementary School representatives agreed by consensus anticipation more pupils will arrive to school and leave by private vehicle instead of by bus. They also agreed they need to lessen the exposure to germs for all.
Principal Chad Bilderback, Atchison Middle Schoolers, said AMS representatives have had discussions about allowing the students divide in assigned groups and spread out where there is room in certain areas like the gym and auditorium.
RTS Committee members are tentatively scheduled to next convene at a time yet to be determined for Wednesday, June 24. Their discussion will center on breakfast, lunch and recess for the applicable schools.
Wednesday, July 8 is tentative date for the committee’s fourth meeting. The planned topics of discussion include general sanitation routines and procedures.
If the group feels there is a need to meet again for more discussion to compare with KSDE guidelines, Wednesday, July 15 is the tentative date on the calendar to do so.
As the group moves forward, Scott expects to compile the information from the discussions to the ANEA and school staff in effort to develop procedures. After development of the plan, Scott expects to present it to the Board of Education for approval.
