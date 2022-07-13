TROY -- With the first day of school just around the corner now is a good
time to get ahead of the back-to-school rush for immunizations.
Parents and caregivers should take note that there are new
immunization requirements for 6th and 7th-grade students for the
2022-23 school year.
You can find current school and childcare immunization information
on the Doniphan County Health Dept./Home Health Facebook page
As the State of Kansas continues to follow the recommendations
from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and
the Centers for Disease Control, Doniphan County Health
Department/Home Health will do the same.
Feel free to attend our weekly walk-in clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, 201 South Main Street in Troy.
If you cannot attend, you may call 785-985-3591 to make an
appointment. If you aren’t sure what immunizations your child
needs, give us a call. The public can also log on to www.dpcountyks.com or health@dpcountyks.com. We’re here to serve you!
