TROY -- With the first day of school just around the corner now is a good

time to get ahead of the back-to-school rush for immunizations.

Parents and caregivers should take note that there are new

immunization requirements for 6th and 7th-grade students for the

2022-23 school year.

You can find current school and childcare immunization information

on the Doniphan County Health Dept./Home Health Facebook page

or https://www.kdhe.ks.gov/324/Immunization-Requirements.

As the State of Kansas continues to follow the recommendations

from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and

the Centers for Disease Control, Doniphan County Health

Department/Home Health will do the same.

Feel free to attend our weekly walk-in clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays, 201 South Main Street in Troy. 

If you cannot attend, you may call 785-985-3591 to make an

appointment. If you aren’t sure what immunizations your child

needs, give us a call. The public can also log on to www.dpcountyks.com or health@dpcountyks.com. We’re here to serve you!

