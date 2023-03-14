The local Zonta Club of Atchison heldtheir March meeting atPaoluccii’s, with eleven members present. It was announced that Zonta Area 4 meeting will be April 22 at Jefferson City, MO.
New business included sign-up for the upcoming season of the Evah Cray Historical Home Museum as tour guides. Zonta members will staff Saturday afternoons at the museum beginning April 15.
The March topicwas women's health. Rosemary Nies presented an informative program on Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Zonta is once again looking for women to apply for their scholarship.
The local organization is part of Zonta Internationalwhichwill award 31 scholarships of $5000.00. Applications must be submitted to the Atchison Zonta Club by May1, 2023.
Women of any age and nationality, pursuing a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) degree program at an accredited university, collegeor institute, who demonstrate outstanding potential in the field and are living or studying in a Zonta districtorregion, are eligible. Students must be enrolled in at least the second year of an undergraduate program through the final year of a master’s program at the time the application is submitted to the local Zonta club. Applicants must be in school at the time the scholarship funds are disbursed and must not graduate before April 2024.
