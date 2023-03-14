zonta logo

The local Zonta Club of Atchison held their March meeting at Paoluccii’s, with eleven members present. It was announced that Zonta Area 4 meeting will be April 22 at Jefferson City, MO. 

New business included sign-up for the upcoming season of the Evah Cray Historical Home Museum as tour guides. Zonta members will staff Saturday afternoons at the museum beginning April 15. 