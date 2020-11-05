While many people in Atchison County and surrounding communities were risking it all through WWII military service throughout the world high-schooler Dorothy Schletzbaum embarked on a project to ensure their all their sacrifices are not forgotten.
The newspaper clippings Schletzbaum cut during the war years in the 1940s that she later organized, photocopied and compiled into a three-volume alphabetized scrapbook is a thorough accounting of the war for community members to review.
Schletzbaum, 95, died Nov. 1, was an active member of the Atchison County Kansas Genealogy Society and the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
The WWII scrapbooks she compiled not only show the images of service men and women, but some related bits of news concerning their training, enlistments, some news items were submitted from letters sent home to families. The srapbooks, available for public viewing are housed in the Kansas Room at the Atchison Public Library, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Stop at the front desk for key for access into the Kansas Room. The library is located at 401 Kansas Avenue.
Genealogy President Myrna McConnaughey said the scrapbooks offer a lot of knowledge about WWII and the community members who served.
“You can’t change history it is there,” McConnaughey said. “We have to remember it so it doesn’t happen again.” Schletzbaum’s scrapbooks were a documented source for the Memorial Hall Revitalization Committee member’s in their research involved in bronze plaque tributes along the front southeast corner of Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hall in the 800 block of Commercial Street. The plaques on display near each corner honor all from Atchison County who were killed in action, or service from WWI through Operation Iraqi Freedom and other information. All related to WWII came from Schletzbaum, McConnaughey said. Schletzbaum obtained her information mostly from the editions of the Atchison Daily Globe and some of the other area papers of the day.
During a Globe interview in the early part of the 21st century, Schletzbaum recalled her high school days during the war. Schletzbaum said she remembered the young soldiers she attended school with and some who never made it back home. There were so many she said.
Cora Chambers, longtime Geneaolgy Society member and officer, said within the scrapbooks are lots of faces and the places of service of WWII that are preserved through Schletzbaum’s work.
There is information about enlisted family cohorts, the honors received, and the recorded casualties. News items about the combat zones in faraway places all over the war, a glance through the pages is like a geography lesson in itself. There are the accounts of area service men and women in France, Luxembourg, England, Belgium, New Guinea, Japan, Philippines, Okinawa, China and many other locations. There are also stories about the prisoners of war and their captures and liberations from prison camps.
There is a story published in the Globe about a letter Seaman First Class Frederick Stein wrote home to his parents about working in the engine room aboard the USS St. George in the harbor at Sasebo, Japan. Stein lamented that it seemed like he was not so far from home when he saw all valves in the engine were marked made by LFM in Atchison, Kansas.
"A lot of history died with Dorothy," McConnaughey said. “She was always with right up to the minute.”
In 2014, Schletzbaum received recognition from DAR for her community service.
