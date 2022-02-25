Reyna Tufte was crowned the 2022 Atchison County Spelling Bee champion Thursday at Atchison Middle School.
Tufte, a St. Benedict Catholic School eighth-grader, will be representing Atchison County at the Kansas State Spelling Bee scheduled for Saturday, March 26 at Newman University in Wichita.
Trinity Hemp, an SBCS seventh-grader is the runner-up and will serve as the alternate representative for Atchison County at the state Spelling Bee in the event if Tufte is unable to compete.
Tufte and Hemp both received medals to mark their respective distinctions in the competion.
Amy Joyce coached the SBCS team for the spelling competition.
Activities Director Tyler Lueckenhoff, Atchison Middle School Assistant Principal, served as the host coordinator for the Scripps Spelling Bee event.
There were a total of 45 spellers representing the six elementary and middle schools came to participate in the 2022 spelling bee Feb. 26 in the AMS auditorium, Lueckenhoff said.
The competitors who attended were among a field of 54 qualified spellers and alternates from the participating schools in the county. The spellers received participant awards.
Neil Weiland, a local radio personality, served as pronouncer at the spelling event.
