A 63-year-old Effingham man was transported to an area hospital by ambulance for treatment of multiple injuries at the result of a weekend traffic accident south of Effingham.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported Gerald J. Madden had made a U-turn along the intersection of Kansas Highway 116 and Edwards Road when his vehicle was side impacted by George W. Royer, of Holton. The accident occurred just after 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, Laurie indicated in his report.
Madden was southbound as he drove a 2015 Buick Regal along Edwards Road when he made a U-turn and continued northbound into the intersection. Royer was eastbound along 116 Highway as he operated a 2015 Ford F250 pickup and made side impact with the Madden vehicle while it was in the intersection.
Madden suffered multiple injuries and was and was transported by Atchison County EMS to Amberwell Hospital in Atchison for treatment, Laurie reported. Royer suffered a small cut along the left side of his forehead, but refused medical treatment.
