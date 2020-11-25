Santa Claus stopped in Atchison as promised on Monday and stayed long enough to apologize to youngsters about his change in plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to light the town for the 2020 Christmas holiday season.
Santa removed his mask long enough to clearly explain the dilemma and the importance of social distancing to stay safe from illness. Santa urged the boys and girls to bring their letters to his house located in the 500 block of the Commercial Street Mall and place them in the dropbox marked Santa’s Mail.
“I will read every one,” Santa promised. Before he let town Santa pulled the switch to brightly light the downtown corridor.
Pre-schoolers from the First Steps Child Care performed a few holiday numbers.
The festive event virtually debuted and is available for public viewing on the Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
