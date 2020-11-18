Santa plans to make a stop to festively light the town with holiday cheer and deliver a special video message to area youngsters as the sounds of caroling virtually fills the air.
The Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Downtown Atchison Virtual Christmas Tree Lighting. The event is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 and the public can tune in via Facebook @ Atchison Chamber facebook.com/Atchison Chamber.
Andrea Clements, of the Chamber, says the local tradition will continue, but with some modifications to accommodate the recommendations and guidelines to lower the risks of COVID-19 exposure and infection. For public safety the event will be presented in a virtual format.
Like in years pasts local children will perform Christmas Caroling numbers by preschoolers from the First Steps Child Care and from Atchison Child Care Association via videoed production.
Santa Claus will deliver a message to the children via video explaining the situation why he won’t be hosting personal visits at his house, Clements said. Instead, he will let them know that the letters they write to him are welcome and they can drop them off in the special dropbox attached to the exterior of his house located in the 500 block of the Commercial Street Mall.
There might possibly be a modification to some of the plans due to the fluidity of the COVID-19 and the related guidelines, Clements said.
When Santa flips the switch to light the tree located on the Mall, it also kicks off the Christmas Stroll shopping season downtown, Clements said. Details are unfolding and shoppers can keep up to date via #shopatchison #shoplocal #shopsmall #downtownatchison #visitatchison #atchisonareachamberof commerce
Due to concerns about the pandemic, the Chamber will not be hosting the Sights and Sounds of Christmas parade and pageant as in the recent years.
