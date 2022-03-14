In the 19th century a route was blazed through central North America that connected Franklin, Missouri with Santa Fe, New Mexico. William Becknell pioneered the trail in 1821.
Learn what the Missouri River and the Atchison area played in his exploration.
The Comanche Indians played an important role in the settlement of the New Mexico area. Find out what this role was and how the trail disrupted the bison grazing areas and the consequences to the Comanche.
Given the success of the trail, Mexico wanted the Southwest for themselves but America claimed the land and a war over the area had memorable battles. Learn how the trail played an important role in America’s victory.
On April 23rd. all of the answers will be known when the Atchison County Historical Society will host Mark Brooks a Santa Fe Trail Historian.
Mark is a Fourth Generation Council Grovian; Site Administrator of the Kaw Mission and Last Chance Store Museums on the Santa Fe Trail. He has been employed by the Kansas Historical Society for seven years and Board Director of the Santa Fe Trail Association plus Eblast Editor for the Santa Fe Trail Association. Brooks is also President of the Heart of the Flint Hills Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association; Member of the Freightwagon and Stagecoach Association and a Founding member of the Council Grove Santa Fe Trail 200th Committee.
The evening with Brooks will start at 7pm the Santa Fe Depot. Only donations will be accepted.
