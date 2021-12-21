Santa Claus recently made an early stop in the area to visit with the girls and boys and to deliver some treats for the Benedictine College ROTC cadets before their semester finals.
Santa was present in person in early December to offer opportunities to have photographs of him and kiddos of all ages. The Lt. Jerad Fox Jackson Post No. 1175 VFW Auxiliary hosted the special event during the afternoon of Dec. 5 at the V.F.W. in Atchison. At that time, kiddos of all ages were welcome to bring their lists or tell Santa about their Christmas wishes.
Auxiliary members also provided the goodie bags for the ROTC Cadets that Santa delivered for pickup on the same day as the photo opportunities at the V.F. W. Post location.
