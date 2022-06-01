Atchison local photographer, Samuel Pickman, is displaying his photographs over the summer at the Muchnic Art Gallery.
Pickman began taking photos at the age of 12 on his parent’s old point and shoot camera. He loved being able to capture a moment in time, from his perspective.
Pickman has found that it is easy to jump in the car and travel across the state of Kansas to find its hidden beauty and is drawn to photography because he enjoys expressing his emotions by manipulating the light, contrast, and colors in an image until it portrays what he was trying to get across. This show is a celebration of our state.
A Portrait of Kansas: Hidden Landscape will be on display and open to the public Wednesday, Saturday and Sundays from 1-5pm, June 8th through August 7th. Admission is free will donation. There will be an opening reception for the show on Friday, June 10th from 5-7pm.
