There has been misinformation about the upcoming sales tax election that needs clarification. The special election to be held on July 12, in the city of Atchison only, is asking the public to vote for a 1 cent sales tax for every retail dollar spent in the city.
The tax is for streets, curbs, sidewalks, alleys and property relief. The tax will not be used for the airport. The airport runway project is already funded. No money from the 1 cent sales tax will go towards the airport project.
If passed the 1 cent sales tax will go into effect January 1, 2023 and will sunset in 20 years. The tax is 75% for road repair and 25% going to property tax relief.
The city’s budget right now does not address all the needs of road repair in the city. The sales tax will allow the city to address those needs. “The residential areas of Atchison need attention but without the tax that attention will not happen,” said Joe Warren, Assistant City Manager.
Also, 25% of the monies will go towards property relief as we continue to see valuations rise. Renters would also see relief as property taxes do affect rental prices.
Even with this tax, Atchison remains below the levels of surrounding cities such as Lawrence, Leavenworth and Topeka.
