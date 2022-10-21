TOPEKA - The Kansas Department of Transportation is encouraging everyone to think safety first when getting into a vehicle and participate in Buckle Up Phone Down Day, which is being recognized today, Oct. 21.

Drivers will see increased enforcement of occupant protection and texting laws across the state. The goal is to bring awareness to these two simple actions – buckling up and putting the phone down –to help reduce traffic fatalities.

