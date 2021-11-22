An Atchison couple was sent to Amberwell Atchison for emergency care as the result of a mid-afternoon, two-vehicle rollover collision Sunday about four miles north of Nortonville along U.S. Highway 59 in Atchison County.
Teresa M. Lanfermann, 56, suffered what the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log reported to be a possible serious injury. Sixty-one-year-old Paul H. Lanfermann II complained of pain and suffered a possible minor injury, the KHP Crash Log reported.
The accident happened about 3 p.m. Nov. 21 as a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 pickup truck driven by Paul H. Lanfermann II, of Atchison, was southwest along the highway about 300 feet Southwest of Kiowa Road. Teresa Lanfermann was a passenger in the pickup.
The KHP report indicates a 1997 Ford F150 pickup driven by 47-year-old Dale E. Myers Jr., Topeka, was northeast bound along the U.S. 59 Highway when it crossed the center line and into the oncoming path of Paul Lanfermann’s vehicle. Paul Lanfermann attempted to take evasive action to avoid the crash and traveled onto the right shoulder. The Myers vehicle continued into Lanfermann’s path and struck it in the side along the shoulder. Both pickups went into the ditch and rolled over.
A passenger in the Myers truck, 50-year-old Rolland Michael Schoepf, Topeka, and Myers complained of pain suffered from possible minor injuries, the KHP Crash Log report indicated neither man was transported from the accident scene.
All parties were buckled in seat belts at the time of impact.
