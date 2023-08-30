A 23-year-old Nortonville man has been arrested for pieces of mail belonging to Atchison and Leavenworth counties recently found along country roads.

Michael R. Beebe was arrested Friday, Aug. 25 and remains in the Atchison County Jail in lieu of a $40, 000 bond for theft of mail three times within a 72-hour period; possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.