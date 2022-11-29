Rural Effingham man missing on Monday back home on Tuesday By MARY MEYERS Atchison Globe Mary Meyers Author email Nov 29, 2022 Nov 29, 2022 Updated 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Larry Eckert, a rural Effingham man, was last seen during afternoon hours on Monday, Nov. 28 was back at home with family on Tuesday. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Atchison County Sheriff''s Office authorities cancelled a Silver Alert an 80-year-old rural Effingham man missing since Monday afternoon was located Tuesday morning is back home with family. At 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 Larry Eckert was seen in Richmond, Missouri and was directed how to get to Holton via I-70. Sheriff Jack Laurie said it was about 3 p.m. on Monday when Eckert had indicated his intent to go to Nortonville in Jefferson County. Laurie had issued a release Tuesday morning reaching out for public assistance to be on the lookout for Eckert and his red 2012 Chevrolet crew cab pickup. Late Tuesday morning, Laurie notified media outlets that Eckert had been located and was at home with his family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mary Meyers Author email Follow Mary Meyers Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Recipes More from this section Skipping Meals Could Shave Years Off Your Life +27 US metro areas with the worst air pollution Berry Good for You: Some Foods Can Strengthen Your Brain × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News BC Department of Music to present A Service of Lessons & Carols on Monday Billy Edwin Gibson remembered Rural Effingham man missing on Monday back home on Tuesday IRS suggestions for avoiding scams during holidays Kansans ranks ninth in the nation for giving RSV and six daily actions to avoid the spread Atchison Farmers' Market Hibernating at the YMCA SHERIFF REPORT Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDeath details of area woman under reviewAdamson, Adina J. 1976-2022POLICE REPORTNew Evergy Service Center construction in progressGast Sr., Vincent A. 1941-2022Commission hears about rat problem playing possumReavis resigns from City CommissionAllen, Timothy W. 1953-2022Brown, Barbara J. 1937-2022POLICE REPORT Images Videos CommentedCheck up list for fire safety (1)Wooden toys are a safe Christmas gift for toddlers (1)Ravens finish strong over Eagles (1)Atchison Proud: Hilligoss Shoes a fifth generation business (1)
