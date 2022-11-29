Larry Eckert

Larry Eckert, a rural Effingham man, was last seen during afternoon hours on   Monday, Nov. 28 was back at home with family on Tuesday. 

 Submitted photo

The Atchison County Sheriff''s Office authorities cancelled a Silver Alert an 80-year-old rural Effingham man missing since Monday afternoon was located Tuesday morning is back home with family. 

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 Larry Eckert was seen in Richmond, Missouri and was directed how to get to Holton via I-70. 

