A joint investigation launched early in the week continues to unravel the details concerning a vehicle stolen from Lansing founding burning near Potter.
Authorities from Atchison County Sheriff's Office and Lansing Police Department are jointly investigating the incident.
Sheriff's Office authorities responded to a vehicle fire about 4:40 p.m. Monday, April near 206th and Rawlins Road near the Atchison and Leavenworth county line in the Potter vicinity.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie reported a Leavenworth County fire department was on the scene and extinguished the fire. Responders discovered a license plate attached to the vehicle. The responders determined the license plate on the vehicle was stolen and belonged to an Overland Park-based Budget Rental company. The plate was attached to a 2011 KIA Sorento that had been reported stolen a few hours prior from the Lansing area.
Laurie said it appeared the vehicle was possibly pushed down a hillside and crashed into a tree, then caught fire.
"Nothing found to indicate arson," Laurie said.
A black vehicle was seen leaving the area with an unknown number of occupants inside, Laurie said.
Anyone with information about the incident can call the Atchison County Communications Center day or night at 913-367-4323.
