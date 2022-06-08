In 2021 the Atchison City Commission authorized the selection of H.W. Lochner as the planning and engineering consultant for the next five years of federally funded projects for The Amelia Earhart Airport. Land and easement acquisitions have been completed so the next step is the runway design. The design process is expected to take approximately one year and will be followed up by initial grade work beginning in late 2023.
The financial and inspection agreement identifies a price of $553,000 for design services and a not-to-exceed price of $718,250. The FAA requires that an independent fee estimate was commissioned and found to be consistent with the consultant’s pricing.
Consideration for authorization of a grant application to the FAA related to this contract would be for 90% federal funding for the total design and inspection package plus $20,000 for miscellaneous flight check costs and $5,750 of associated costs such as commissioning the independent fee estimate.
A local sponsor match of 10% equates to $129,700, half of which will be covered by KDOT aviation grant funding. That would leave the City responsible for $64,850 which will be covered by donated funds.
The city commissioners authorized the agreement to enter into a runway design and construction inspection service agreement with H.W. Lochner in the amount of $1,271,250.
Work will take approximately one year and will commence in Spring of 2024.
