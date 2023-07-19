atchison logo

The Amelia Earhart Airport runway construction contract and related FAA grant agreements are for the construction of the new concrete Runway 9-27 (dimensions are 4,000 ft. X 75 ft.). The runway will be an East/West alignment and will replace the existing North/South Runway 16-34, which is an asphalt runway that is 3,000 ft. X 50 ft. 

While there have been multiple efforts over the last 30 years to construct a longer runway, this current effort began in 2017 with an airport layout plan update and revision of the environmental assessment from the 2012-2014 timeframe. Additional work included an alternative analysis for improving the existing runway; aeronautical demand forecast; airspace studies; land acquisition; acquisition of avigation easements; grant agreements; and survey/design. 