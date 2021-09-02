SPC Aaron Daniels, of the Kanas National Guard, 108th Aviation Division, and his sister Ashley Flory welcome all to and join a special run for an upcoming event to honor patriots, remember the fallen and ease the pain of loss.
The siblings and Kasey Cortner are hosting a 5k Run/Walk for Fallen Soldiers at 11 a.m. Saturday, at Atchison Riverfront Park.
There is no cost to run but suggested donations are appreciated and will go to benefit the families and children of the fallen soldiers and marines. All donations are designated to go to fallenpatriots.org and in remembrance of the 13 soldiers who lost their lives in Afghanistan to the fallen soldiers.org charity. “We were motivated to help the families of the fallen soldiers,” Daniels said. Because we recently lost a parent and we know the pain all too well.”
Flory agreed. “We recently lost our mother to cancer,” Flory said. “Although she didn’t fight for our country, the pain of losing her is still there. If we can help the families of the fallen, just a little, we want to do just that.”
The will be a rest stop/water break at the VFW. After the break runners/walkers and supporters will head back to the Riverfront.
Later at 5:30 p.m., there will be a Patriots Day Remembrance along the Riverfront near Veterans Memorial Park. Flory and Daniels invite the runners and walkers to hang around and remember the 2,996 lives that were taken on Sept. 11, 2001, and the many U.S. Military Service members and allies who have sacrificed their lives for our country.
Event T-shirts are available for purchase: The first round of purchase money is due Sunday, Sept. 5 to receive your shirt before the event; money received after Sunday will go to the second round of distribution of shirts after the 5k run event.
