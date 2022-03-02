A 52-year-old St. Joseph, Missouri motorcyclist man was injured Tuesday evening after he rear-ended a car along Skyway Highway in Atchison.
Thad Jenkins suffered injury to his shoulder, but was not transported by ambulance from the accident scene.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported the collision occurred about 6:45 p.m. at Fifth Street and U.S. Highway 59.
Jenkins was eastbound as he rode a Harley Davidson motorcycle along the highway, and struck an the rear of an eastbound Ford Fusion driven by 33-Samantha Roles as she was turning left onto Fifth Street.
Atchison Police Department, Atchison Fire Department and Atchison County EMS responders were present at the accident scene.
The medical responders examined Jenkins injured shoulder at the site, Wilson reported.
