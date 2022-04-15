A 40-year-old Rushville, Missouri woman is incarcerated after she recently drove into some legal trouble within recent weeks at Warnock Lake.
Billie K. Royer was arrested Thursday, April 14 for a felony Atchison County District Court warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal damage to property in an amount more than $1,000. Bond amount for Royer was set at $30,000.
The complaint against Royer arose from an Atchison Police Department investigation that ensued from an after incident March 26 at Warnock.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported it was about 3 p.m. that day when there was a disturbance between Royer one of two males present at that time. After the disturbance the two males attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle.
Royer was the driver of another vehicle. Police allege she intentionally rammed the other vehicle that the two men occupied.
There were no reported injuries related to the incident, Wilson reported.
According to the Atchison County Jail log, Royer is scheduled for a 9 a.m. Friday, April 22 in district court.
