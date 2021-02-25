Remembered as “Mother “ to one, “Auntie” to another and instructor to many, it was with her caring heart for healing that inspired Rozelia Wilson, R.N. to overcome adversities of discrimination to carve her place of distinction in Atchison history.
Rozelia Wilson was the first African American registered nurse to serve at Atchison Hospital. It was her skills that led her from the depths of discrimination to integration within the facility as a whole. Her nursing credentials and achievements continued decades after the integration, and years of nursing Rozelia Wilson was one of the pioneering instructors of the Licensed Practical Nursing Program at North East Kansas Area Technical School.
Rozelia’s daughter, Norma Wilson said her mother worked at Atchison Hospital during a time in 1953 when black medical staff members were only allowed to treat black patients in the basement and emergency room. It was then when Dr. Anderson, Dr. Bosse and Dr. Brady recognized Rozelia’s “hard stick” skills for various intravenous administrations.
It was her experiences gained from emergency rooms at Homer G. Phillips Hospital and Harlem Hospital in New York City that made her invaluable to the doctors because she knew how to set up the emergency room and anticipate the doctors’ needs, Norma Wilson explained.
“She (Rozelia) quickly became the nurse doctors requested because of her experience and ability to put in IV’s that no one else could do,” said Norma of mother’s nursing abilities. “So despite the protests of her white counterparts, the hospital doctors insisted that she be allowed to work wherever they needed her in the hospital. Patients said ‘she could give them shots and they did not feel the stick.’”
Norma recalled the days she listened to her parents discuss incidents of racism they faced on a daily basis and it taught her that what her mother accomplished was not easily done.
“However, only as an adult facing some of those same problems could I appreciate the intensity of opposition that she faced in a time before the winds of the civil rights movement could be felt in the small town of Atchison, Kansas,” she said. “The older I have gotten, the more I have learned about and shared my mother’s fortitude and dedication that caused her to flourish in often hostile environments.”
Jerome Bratton said Rozelia Wilson is his mother’s sister. She was always “my Auntie,” Bratton fondly recalled from family stories that she saved his feet from amputation when he was a very young child. Among his first memories are those he was told of how cared for him, Bratton said. He estimated he was two to three years old while visiting family members in Leavenworth he toddled to a hot furnace grate in the floor his fee were severely burned. It was his “Auntie” who cared for him in the aftermath. Bratton said he’s been told every morning on her way to work and every night on her way home Rozelia Wilson would stop by his family’s home to dress his and bandage his burn wounds.
“She took care of me right,” Bratton said. “I’ve grown up with the scars.”
Bratton recalled he never realized his feet were different until he several years later when he started to swim in the swimming pool at LFM Park.
“People asked about the marks on my feet,” Bratton recalled it was from that point on he heard the story of his injury and the special care his Auntie provided. As his feet have grown so have the scars, Bratton said, and added that since one of his legs has been amputated due to a mowing accident in 2004.
Rozelia (Cushinberry) Wilson was born in 1926 and was reared in the Hill City and Nicodemus area, according to Norma. As a fourth-grader her mother began to speak of her aspirations to become a nurse. Rozelia was an eighth-grader, when she told her teacher, Mr. Hockett and classmates that included her future husband of her intent to become a nurse. After high school graduation in May of 1944, and entered the Homer G. Phillips City Hospital School of Nursing, located in St. Louis, Missouri. It was staffed by African Americans and served the African American community. During Rozelia’s school years at Homer G. Phillips her classmates recognized her at the smartest on in their class, Norma said, and recounted one of Rozelia’s nursing school’s class reunion. Rozelia’s former classmates told Norma’s father while they would go have fun and relax, Rozelia spent her time to volunteer and work extra shifts in the emergency room in effort to gain more experience.
Norma said Rozelia graduated at the top of her class in September of 1947. Her nursing career launched when she started her first nursing job at Topeka V. A. Then she worked for two years in New York Harlem Hospital. From 1950 to 1953 Rozelia became the third black nurse hired to work a Leavenworth V. A. From there Rozelia started her tenure at Atchison Hospital where was employed for about 15 years.
After leaving the hospital Rozelia was employed at the former Atchison County Nursing Home, the predecessor to Atchison Senior Village.
Rozelia earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology at Benedictine College in 1974. She started teaching at Vo-Tech in the fall of 1976. The LPN Class of 1976-77 dedicated its yearbook to Rozelia Wilson as a tribute to her enthusiasm for teaching and stimulation for students to learn the nursing fundamentals, obstetrics and pediatrics.
About this time, Norma Wilson left home to attend college. It was when she was a freshman in college when she learned that not everyone at school had been taught to make their bed using the hospital corners method.
In Rozelia’s sixth-year of teaching she was selected as an “Outstanding Young Vocational Educator In Kansas” award winner.
“I have always been interested in my mother’s achievements because my family took pride in everything she did,” Norma said.
Meanwhile, Rozelia Wilson, a lifelong learner and caregiver, continued her education and earned her Master in Vocational Education in 1987 from Pittsburg State University.
Norma shared a fond memory from her mother’s teaching career. Norma was in the hospital because had just given birth to her daughter Shaina. Her mother and LPN students were doing the OB rounds and dropped in to visit her. The group left her room, but two students lingered long enough to tell Norma distracting her mother during the labor process of Shaina’s birth.
Although Rozelia had been offered the directorship of the program, she refused because she preferred the classroom to the administrative duties.
Because her mother had gained such a reputation for high standards and excellence in nursing, Norma said the nursing program named after her in her retirement year. The Rozelia Wilson Award recognizes a student each year for outstanding achievements in professionalism, clinical excellence and for upholding the integrity of the nursing profession while a member of the Practical Nursing Class of the technical college. Rozelia is annually remembered before the presentation of the award.
