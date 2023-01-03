230107fatality1

A fatality rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of North Fourth Street after the driver lost control of a vehicle that went into a residential yard along the east side of the street and rolled over.  

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

A 20-year-old Atchison man died as the result of an early morning single vehicle rollover accident and three other persons were injured Monday, Jan. 2 within the city limits of Atchison.

The rollover crash occurred after 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Fourth Street.

