A fatality rollover crash occurred in the 900 block of North Fourth Street after the driver lost control of a vehicle that went into a residential yard along the east side of the street and rolled over.
A 20-year-old Atchison man died as the result of an early morning single vehicle rollover accident and three other persons were injured Monday, Jan. 2 within the city limits of Atchison.
The rollover crash occurred after 2 a.m. in the 900 block of North Fourth Street.
Jacey J. Paris was pronounced dead at the scene, an Atchison Police Department press release and the Kansas Highway Patrol Online Crash Report concur.
The driver of the vehicle, Brandon N. Mann, 22, of Atchison, was taken to Amberwell Atchison for emergency treatment of what KHP described as suspected serious injury, the KHP reported. Neither Paris nor Mann were wearing seat belts at the time of impact.
Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson reported two other occupants in the vehicle, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were transported by Atchison County EMS to area hospitals.
Wilson said the accident occurred after an officer on patrol observed a vehicle driving recklessly in the vicinity of Sixth Street and U.S. Highway 59. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle that fled northbound along Fourth Street. Wilson said the officer lost sight of the vehicle, but subsequently located the vehicle after it crashed in the 900 block of North Fourth Street where it had left the roadway and landed on its top.
Top Videos
The KHP described the crashed vehicle as a 2002 Mini Cooper.
Both reports identified Mann as the driver.
KHP reported Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home removed Paris from the scene.
Wilson said APD and KHP continued to investigate the accident throughout the night.
The accident was one of four Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes authorities from KHP investigated throughout the New Year Holiday within the reporting period from 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, according to a KHP report. Paris' death was one of the five Non-DUI fatalities reported in the period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.