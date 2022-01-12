Riverbend Habitat for Humanity is participating in the Extreme Neighborhood Makeover for the second year. More than 100 volunteers served 5 families last year with home repairs and improvements.
“We painted, power washed, built a storage shed, replaced siding and trim, cleared overgrown brush, and removed tires and trash," Executive Director Abigail Perdue said. "This year we hope to do the same in a different Atchison neighborhood. I'm including a few before and after pictures from last year's event. The project will only include items on the exterior of a home. “
Several factors will be used to determine the homes we select for work. These factors include but are not limited to: type of work required, the financial need of a family, and the time required to do exterior work. Contact Heidi at (913) 360-2215 or projectatchison@gmail.com with questions. If accepted, you will need to provide further supporting documentation to Habitat for Humanity.’
This year the event will be held on April 22 & 23, 2022.
To cover the costs of materials and supplies utilized for this event Riverbend Habitat is accepting donations for the Project Atchison event.
