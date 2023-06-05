The Atchison City Commission voted to authorize Wagner Excavating to perform stabilization work on the area of the riverbank that has had ongoing settlement issues. The total authorized amount for the work was $90,330. 

Soon after the rock was placed on the riverbank and the initial soil was added and compacted, a subsequent settlement occurred mid-restoration. Staff authorized some exploratory digging and discovered the presence of water from an unknown source approximately 10 to 15 feet deep. After ruling out the nearby water main, it was determined to most likely be a natural spring. Staff directed the contractor to dig a trench at that depth and fill it with clean rock to create a channel for the water to move through the area with the hope that it would not further dissolve the soft shale below. Additional fill and compaction had to be performed following the settlement. 