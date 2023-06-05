The Atchison City Commission voted to authorize Wagner Excavating to perform stabilization work on the area of the riverbank that has had ongoing settlement issues.The total authorizedamount for the work was $90,330.
Soon after the rock was placed on the riverbank and theinitialsoil was added and compacted, asubsequentsettlement occurred mid-restoration.Staff authorized some exploratory digging and discovered the presence of water from an unknown source approximately 10 to 15 feet deep.After ruling out the nearby water main, it was determined tomost likely bea natural spring.Staff directed the contractor to dig a trench at that depth and fill it with clean rock to create a channel for the water to move through the areawith the hope that it would not further dissolve the soft shale below.Additionalfill and compaction had to be performed following the settlement.
It was alsoobservedduring the restoration process that the area was getting a significant amount of runoff from River Roadsostaff directed thecontractor to add an area drain to catch the runoff.
Theadditionalwork brought the total cost to $95,953.70. It was noted in the action report that city staff recommended a restorationbudget of whatwould havebeen the local match ($127,500) for a larger mitigation project that was contingentupon FEMA funding, which was denied. There is still potential FEMA funding for this project,albeita much lesser amount.
Since theadditionalfill and compaction, staff has notobservedfurther settlement. Asstatedin the original report, the plan is to let this area sit for several weeks with the intent to replace the trail segment if no further settlement isobserved.
Commented