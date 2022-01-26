Atchison, KS: Friday, Feb. 4, Richard “Dick” Hunninghake will be recognized for his years of service at Maur Hill-Mount Academy (MH-MA) by the Northeast Kanas League (NEK). The recognition will be during halftime of the varsity boys’ basketball game at MH-MA in the Haverty Gymnasium.
Hunninghake worked at MH-MA for 41 years and retired last school year.
His career with the school started in 1979 when he was hired as an English teacher at Maur Hill Prep and as the assistant football and basketball coach for the school. Hunninghake was an assistant football coach for 17 years and won state titles in 1979 and 1992 with a state runner up in 1986 with Head Coach John Flynn. From 1982 to 1990, Hunninghake was the head basketball coach.
In 1993, along with Headmaster and President, Mark Watson, Hunninghake took on administrative duties. He did this while he earned his Master’s degree in Educational Leadership from Benedictine College, graduating in 1998.
Hunninghake held the position of Headmaster from 1998 to 2003 when Maur Hill Prep and Mount St. Scholastica merged to what is now Maur Hill-Mount Academy. After the merger, he was named the Director of Operations. From 2005 until his retirement in June of 2021, he was the Assistant Principal and Athletic Director.
“I’m grateful Dick is being recognized by the League for his service and dedication to the school,” MH-MA President Phil Baniewicz said. “It is well deserved. Dick has selflessly given countless hours to this school over the years and made a big difference in many young people’s lives.”
Friday’s home basketball games are against Jefferson County North and begin at 4:30 p.m. with JV girls, followed by JV boys, Varsity girls, and then Varsity boys.
