As part of the annual budgeting process by the State Legislature in 2021, municipalities must submit any intent to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate to the county clerk by July 20 each year. The Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) is measured in mills required to equal the amount of taxes levied the previous year.
In 2023 the mill levy was 54.374 mills. The proposed 2024 mill levy is 50.756. The Revenue Neutral Rate calculated by the county clerk when accounting for valuation and neighborhood revitalization changes is estimated to be 50.599 mills for 2024. That means it would take 50.599 mills in 2024 to create the same tax revenue that 54.374 generated in 2023.
The statement of intent is only binding as a cap on the number of mills levied, as the city would choose to levy fewer mills than what is expressed in the statement - but cannot levy more.
The statement of intent is required by statute to list the proposed tax rate and the time, date and place of a public hearing required to be held to exceed the RNR.
Of the 54.374 mills levied in 2023, 6.981 of those mills are for the library, the city acts essentially as a passthrough organization for those funds. In addition, 8.972 of the mills levied were for debt service in 2023, meaning 38.421 mills went to the general fund.
Under current rate, debt service will increase to 9.756 mills in 2024, and the library will levy 6.893 mills, meaning 34.107 mills would go to the general fund, unless that number is lowered prior to the adoption of the budget in September.
The difference between the RNR and the proposed taxation rate equates to an increase in revenues of $15,226 throughout the general fund, debt service fund, and library fund.
The highest responsibility of the city commission is the annual budget and setting the mill levy dictates the taxes levied and the revenue generated to run city services.
The commission authorized the statement of intent to exceed the RNR for submission to the County Clerk and setting the public hearing to the intent to exceed the RNR and the budget hearing. The hearing will be September 18, 2023, at 4:30pm in the commission room of City Hall, 515 Kansas Ave., Atchison, Kansas.
Commented