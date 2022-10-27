city logo

Recently the City of Atchison became aware of the Revenue Neutral Rate notices to taxpayers had been overlooked by the County Clerk. When Amy Finch, City Manager, found out about the error she immediately set out to see what could be done to remedy the situation. Along with the County Clerk’s office calls were placed to the state budget office, League of Kansas Municipalities, and the Board of Tax Appeals, and the answer back was perplexing. The answer was no answer, this situation has not happened before so a remedy was not at hand. With the help of State Representative John Eplee and Senator Tyson some guidance was at hand and hopefully some revision of the law. 

On June 15 the County Clerk Michelle Phillips’ office calculates your revenue neutral rate (RNR) and should be included on the same notice as the estimated assessed valuation. 

