Recently the City of Atchison became aware of the Revenue Neutral Rate notices to taxpayers had been overlooked by the County Clerk. When Amy Finch, City Manager, found out about the error she immediately set out to see what could be done to remedy the situation. Along with the County Clerk’s office calls were placed to the state budget office, League of Kansas Municipalities, and the Board of Tax Appeals, and the answer back was perplexing. The answer was no answer, this situation has not happened before so a remedy was not at hand. With the help of State Representative John Eplee and Senator Tyson some guidance was at hand and hopefully some revision of the law.
On June 15 the County Clerk Michelle Phillips’ office calculates your revenue neutral rate (RNR) and should be included on the same notice as the estimated assessed valuation.
On July 20 the city must notify the County Clerk of intent to Exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR). The notice to the County Clerk must include a statement of intent to exceed RNR; date, time, and location of the public hearing; and the proposed tax rate in mills.
September 9 – Area missed by county clerk’s office
County Clerk must send RNR notices to each taxpayer with property in the taxing subdivision of the intent to Exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate, commonly referred to as RNR notices, at least 10 days in advance of the public hearing. There is no remedy in the law for failure to distribute the RNR notices by the statutory deadline. The County Clerk’s office did not meet the statutory deadline for mailing RNR notices for the 2023 budgets.
September 19 the city held a combined Intent to Exceed Revenue Neutral Rale and Budget Public Hearing.
October 20 the city requested a determination from the County Clerk on the final 2023 mill levy. If capped at the RNR, the city would submit an amended budget to the Clerk.
October 24 the City Commission considered and adopted an amended 2023 budget.
November 1 the final mill levies must be provided to the County Treasurer by the County Clerk.The County Clerk communicated to the City that the Treasurer will allow an extension until November 8 for the final mill levies to be provided by the County Clerk.
At this time the city is looking at a deficit of around $254,787 that needs to be put into a reserve until the state can make a decision. A decision by the city commissioners was to allow the 2022 budget reduction to come out of the payment to the county, reducing that payment to ½ of the solid waste payment and transfer that amount to increase the general fund.
“The fund balance reserve in the Debt Service Fund is healthy enough to absorb the loss and it will reduce it from 26% to 22%, above what is needed,” Amy Finch stated.
