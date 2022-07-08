In its July 2 edition, the Atchison Globe mistakenly printed a letter on page A10 that was sent to the newspaper but not intended for publication. The Globe staff apologizes for the error and regrets any inconvenience it caused.
Retraction
Barbara Trimble
