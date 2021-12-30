The dispute between the city of Atchison and the County of Atchison over the 1% sales tax has been going on for decades. We are the only city and county with such a dispute in the entire state.
The Kansas law states that the monies from the 1% sales tax be given to the counties to distribute as seen fit. On August 3, 1993 the voters of Atchison County approved the levy of a one percent countywide retailers’ sales tax to fund Solid Waste and Joint Communications under the provisions of K.S.A. 12-187 et seq.
The city of Atchison disputed the language and chose not to give back any of the access to Atchison County. Instead, the city has been using the money on a regular basis.
The city of Atchison has now made Resolution 3278 because the dispute between the two entities now has the attention of the state. The state has looked at the situation and has heard from people in the county that the city needs to fulfill the original intent of the law.
The county commissioners are in receipt of the Resolution 3278. How the county commissioners feel about the resolution will remains to be seen? One thing that both the city and county can be sure of is the state has said it will take action with one of those actions of making this dispute go away permanently and not give either entity monies.
To read the entire resolution, go the website of the City of Atchision.
