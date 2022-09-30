Despite Atchison Fire Department crews rescue of a female senior citizen, the patient succumbed within hours after their response Thursday morning to the scene of a possible house fire at 1033 Hickory Street.
No other information was available about the deceased at press time.
Fire Chief Patrick Weishaar reported that firefighters were aware a senior citizen was possibly trapped inside the residence that was engulfed in flames.
Weishaar said firefighters were able to rescue the resident from a bedroom floor and she was subsequently transported by ambulance to Amberwell Atchison for emergency treatment of a life-threatening condition.
Weishaar confirmed he had received word later in the day the patient had died.
"This kind of tragedy hits our firefighters hard," Weishaar said. "Some of which knew the victim personally. Our crews train on this type of incident frequently so it's difficult for them when this sore of thing happens.
Weishaar continued, "It's inevitable in our line of work, but in a small community like our it becomes more personal."
Top Videos
The fire crews responded about 6:43 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, and were able to bring the fire under control but remained on the scene to monitor the structure, Weishaar said.
AFD investigators remained on the scene to initiate an investigation and have requested assistance from the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office. The Fire Marshal's investigation did not produce any cause to the fire.
As of evening hours on Thursday, the cause of the fire remained undetermined, Weishaar said. Although the Fire Marshal investigators determined the fire originated in a second bedroom.
"The incident occurred at shift change," Weishaar said in a press release. "Fortunately, the two shifts of firefighters were able to quickly respond."
The structure is inhabitable, Weishaar said. The Salvation Army also responded to assist a resident with resources. At the time of the fire, the victim was the only one present inside the dwelling.
Evergy, Kansas Gas Service and city of Atchison crews responded to disconnect utilities. Atchison Police Department, Kansas Highway Patrol and Atchison County EMS all responded to the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.