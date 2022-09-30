221001fire1

A Thursday morning fire results in a fatality at 1033 Hickory Street. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Despite Atchison Fire Department crews rescue of a female senior citizen, the patient succumbed within hours after their response Thursday morning to the scene of a possible house fire at 1033 Hickory Street.

No other information was available about the deceased at press time.

