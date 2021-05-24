Doc Eplee’s House Calls
I thoroughly enjoyed the April Legislative Break. It gave me the opportunity to spend some time in our community talking with folks about the issues debated and the issues we had yet to resolve. One of the highlights was the first in-person legislative coffee at the Atchison Depot. Although not heavily attended, it was nice to see some familiar faces in person.
The Legislature returned in early May for the Veto Session. While it was only five days, we managed to accomplish a great deal for the people of Kansas and some pretty important things for our district including:
- Permitting credit card surcharges for private not-for-profit postsecondary institutions.
- Conveyance of property for the Highland Mission.
- Allowing a liquor manufacturer to obtain a drinking establishment license.
Education Funding
When the Legislature left for April Break, we had not yet passed education funding. There were several bills debated, but none that put forward a straight-forward education funding bill. I am pleased that upon return for Veto Session, we came to a compromise on a bill that fully funds our schools for two years. It follows the constitutional funding formula and will help ensure that education funding doesn’t become a political football in the next election year.
In addition to the funding, the bill also provides local control to allow school boards flexibility to accommodate students who need remote learning through a waiver process. It allows schools to address the post-COVID needs of their students through federal emergency dollars and it extends the high-density at-risk weighting through 2024. I voted Yea on HB 2134.
Tax Reform
The Legislature passed some long overdue tax reform earlier in the session, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were several other items that needed addressed. The government mandated shutdown limited many properties from being profitable. S Sub HB 2313 authorizes property tax reimbursements to the owners of property that were shut down or limited in any capacity during the declared disaster emergency. This bill recognizes the impact on businesses and seeks to rectify it. I voted Yea on S Sub HB 2313.
Veto Overrides
The Legislature overrode five pieces of legislation vetoed by the Governor. I supported the override of all five pieces of legislation, as I supported the original legislation.
• SB 50- Tax Reform.
• HB 2058- Concealed Carry reciprocity.
• Sub HB 2166- Gadsden flag license plate.
• S Sub HB 2183- Limiting the number of ballots one individual can deliver to 10.
• HB 2332- limitations on solicitation of advance ballot applications.
Additional COVID-19 Response
Our district, like many across Kansas, is filled with small businesses who employ our citizens and provide for our communities. During the pandemic, many businesses were negatively impacted by the government mandates to shut down. . H Sub for Sub SB 273 captures a portion of the federal relief funding and requires it to be used to compensate businesses for having been closed due to government action during the pandemic.
Businesses that have 50 or fewer employees can apply for relief, a claims board will review the applications and the Legislative Coordinating Council will provide final approval. When businesses recover, so will our economy and our families. I voted Yea on H Sub for Sub SB 273.
Medical Marijuana
While the bill will not become law this year, as the Senate did not consider the legislation, the House of Representatives debated and voted 79-42 to approve the legalization of medical marijuana. Thirty-six states have voted to approve medical marijuana and I helped craft this legislation that learns from their outcomes and helps ensure important guardrails are in place. The legislation will be up for consideration by the Kansas Senate next year. I voted Yea on H Sub SB 158.
Graduation Letters
On April 16, I personally delivered congratulatory letters for every graduating senior to each High School in my district. It’s always nice to drop in and say ‘hello’ to the great schools I represent.
For a full list of the legislation passed into law this session, check out the the Summary of Legislation,published by the Kansas Legislative Research Department. Thank you, again, for the opportunity to serve you and your family. If I can ever be of assistance, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me.
State Capitol
