The first of three Legislative Coffees with Rep. John Eplee, MD, R-Atchison, was Saturday, Feb. 6 via Zoom platform.
Eplee announced his planned Coffee schedule for the legislative season will be 9 a.m. the first Saturdays of March and April. Due the COVID-19 recommendations and guidelines the Coffee will likely occur via platforms. He said he has invited his fellow Kansas lawmakers Sen. Dennis Pyle, and Rep. Randy Garber, to join in the future Coffee sessions.
Eplee reported the majority of his colleagues in the Kansas House of Representatives are following the COVID-19 guidelines with the exception of a few in the House.
Some of the issues lawmakers are addressing this session include: the Medicare Act, a question regarding abortion restrictions and regulations for a ballot initiative in the August 2022 primary elections to see how Kansans feel about the issue.
Under consideration are some tax reforms to level off property taxes, but might have negative impacts.
Medical Marijuana is under the scope as well as tax credits for children enrolled in private schools and some firearms bills.
Some questions from the audience concerned unemployment and unemployment taxes impact on business owners; funding for mental health and discussions concerning the Romeo and Juliet laws.
COVID-19 vaccinations are ongoing throughout the state and are distributed as fast as they come in as they are rationed out by population. Eplee shared his understanding that in Atchison County the vaccine is used up as fast as it comes in.
Eplee said he personally delivered to Atchison Senior Village to ensure residents and employees in accordance of the Phase 1 statewide vaccination plan.
During the Atchison County Workshop session on Feb. 9, Senior Village Administrator Haley Tinch advised commissioners that all residents and employees who made the choice to receive the vaccine were vaccinated with their first shots on Friday, Feb. 5. Their booster shots are scheduled for early March.
For persons who previously have been infected with COVID-19, Eplee recommends a 90-day wait before receiving the vaccine, and then follow-up with a booster shot.
Eplee reminded all about the upcoming Coffee for March and April, and added that he might add one to the schedule, but that remains undetermined at this time.
To contact Eplee, call 785-296-8621, by email john.eplee@house.ks.gov or mail Rep. John Eplee, 63rd District, State Capitol room 512-N, Topeka, KS 66612.
