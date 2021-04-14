State Rep. John R. Eplee, MD ABFM, 63rd District, a Republican, was present this past Saturday for the Legislative Coffee to visit with constituents about the updates and issues concerning the lawmakers’ work in Topeka.
Atchison Area Chamber of Commerce hosted the event that took place April 10 in the Santa Fe Depot. The occasion marked Eplee’s last Legislative Coffee of the 2021 season and the first and first one to be attended in-person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Special guest presenter was Michael Austin, of the Kansas Policy Institute. Austin also serves director of the Sandlian Center for Entrepreneurial Government.
Eplee informed updated the audience about the Kansas Department of Labor status on the unemployment tax fraud. It has been determined there have been about 400, 000 false claims filed and lawmakers are receiving hundreds of calls a week from persons affected from the dilemma. KDOL and lawmakers are having difficulties to keep up with the volume of calls. Many of the unemployed workers are at the point of losing their vehicles and homes. Work is ongoing to resolve the issue and implement software that will requiring alternate means of client identity and pass code instead of numbers like thumbprint apps to prevent fraudulent situations in the future. Claims have been impacted all over the state. Expectations are that unemployment Insurance for employers might increase.
Concerning COVID-19 matters, the state has opened up vaccinations for persons 16 and older, Eplee said he projects vaccines will be available to pre-adolescent children as young as 11 might be able to receive their vaccines during the late part of summer. Eplee said he voted in support to allow businesses to make decisions concerning mask wearing and coronavirus protocols within their stores and businesses.
A taxation bill to bring property tax relief is also something that Eplee voted for.
Eplee voted against SB2119 related to funding public schools to create and expand school choice programs. Eplee voted for a gun bill to allow persons 18 years of age or older carry a concealed firearm with training. He also said he in support of EDDIE EAGLE GUNSAFE training program offered to eligible children and persons older through the Kansas Wildlife Parks and Tourism.
Eplee said he is a proponent of the Rural Opportunity Zones as designated through the Kansas Department of Kansas, an incentive program to encourage population growth in participating counties. Doniphan County participates, Atchison County does not.
Two bills that Eplee introduced that will pass shall have a direct impact on Atchison County, one will bring relief to colleges like Benedictine College and community colleges The bill will eliminate surcharge fees these types of educational institutions pay whenever tuitions and other expenses are paid with credit cards. The other will benefit distilleries in Kansas like MGP and High Plains Inc., both are located in Atchison County.
Eplee also announced the Iowa Sac and Fox, has assumed operations of the former mission located near Highland in Doniphan County. The historic mission building formerly served as a museum operated by the Doniphan County Historical Society members until it was closed in 2008.
Austin’s presentation highlighted explanations of government spending and taxation by comparisons and in contrast of trends during the Governor Sam Brownback and Governor Laura Kelly’s administrations.
