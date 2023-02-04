Coffee

Kansas Lawmaker Rep. John Eplee, MD, welcomes stakeholders and constituents to his first Legislative Coffee of the 2023 season on Saturday in the Santa Fe Depot. 

 Mary Meyers | Atchison Globe

Rep. John Eplee, MD offered insight about his work in the Kansas Legislature to stakeholders who attended his first Legislative Coffee of the season.

Eplee currently serves as vice-chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee.

