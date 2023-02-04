Rep. John Eplee, MD offered insight about his work in the Kansas Legislature to stakeholders who attended his first Legislative Coffee of the season.
Eplee currently serves as vice-chairman of the Health and Human Services Committee.
Eplee told his constituents and guests this year marks his seventh year in his fourth term in the office. He indicated he expects the fourth term will be his final term in the Kansas House.
"I will either move up or move out," Eplee said.
He talked about some bills that are at currently at the forefront or will be soon.
HB2134-that will provide a one-year sales tax exemption in the purchase of a vehicle purchased to replace a vehicle that has been totaled.
HB2136 -- if passes will provide an income tax subtraction modification for sales of property subject to eminent domain.
Eplee said this bill originated from concerns brought to him from a farmer in Doniphan County related to cell phone towers and similar situations. The process of this bill and outcome is likely to set a national model for legislation. Concerning these kinds of matters.
HB 2137 -- might remedy some issues that arose from notifications and timelines as they relate to the Neutral Revenue Rate.
HB2262 -- will enact the No Patient Left Alone Act that would allow in-person visitation to patients in hospitals, residential care and hospice in compliance with infectious disease standards to ensure no one will have to die alone. Passage of the bill will make Kansas the seventh state to implement a law of this type.
Eplee said although there is no number on it yet, he recently introduced a bill to exempt inflatable devices from the Kansas Amusement Ride Act.
Eplee said he is in support of HB 2188 that would require the Department of Agriculture to adopt rules and regulations including licensure for establishments selling kratom.
Eplee said he plans to hold a Legislative Coffees at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 4 and on Saturday, April 8 at the Santa Fe Depot.
